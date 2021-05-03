Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ares Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the investment management company will earn $1.69 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.71.

ARCC has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 11.4% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 13,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4.2% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 31,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,946,000 after buying an additional 66,016 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.1% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 74,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

