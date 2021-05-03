Oppenheimer Increases American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $165.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $128.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.98% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.
Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $155.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.69 and a 200 day moving average of $125.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.
In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $816,426,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,339,000 after buying an additional 1,294,462 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $124,086,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $611,741,000 after buying an additional 1,018,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $99,329,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
