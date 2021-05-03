Oppenheimer Increases American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $165.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $128.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $155.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.69 and a 200 day moving average of $125.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $816,426,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,339,000 after buying an additional 1,294,462 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $124,086,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $611,741,000 after buying an additional 1,018,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $99,329,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

