Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.39

Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.39 and last traded at $51.35, with a volume of 847 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.17.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $642.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $422.91 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 6.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oppenheimer by 60.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 14.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

