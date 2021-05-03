Oppenheimer Weighs in on Texas Roadhouse, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a report issued on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TXRH. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $107.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.05. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $41.68 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 137.21, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

In related news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at $298,771,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $249,500.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,071 shares of company stock worth $10,386,397. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,426,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $658,613,000 after purchasing an additional 468,138 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,830,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,549 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,546,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,849,000 after acquiring an additional 148,173 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,227,000 after acquiring an additional 866,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.