Oppenheimer Weighs in on Wingstop Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Wingstop in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on WING. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $158.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.87 and a 200 day moving average of $136.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Wingstop by 53.0% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 58,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 20,185 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 173,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,106,000 after acquiring an additional 97,504 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Wingstop by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 12.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,465,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

