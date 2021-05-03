OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) is Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Perkins Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,982 shares during the quarter. OptimizeRx comprises about 3.4% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.72% of OptimizeRx worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OPRX. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter worth about $6,977,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,008,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth about $4,651,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 1,818.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 80,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after purchasing an additional 48,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OptimizeRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

NASDAQ:OPRX traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $50.21. 2,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,874. The firm has a market cap of $843.88 million, a PE ratio of -132.79 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.02. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $63.98.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $3,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,598,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OptimizeRx Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.