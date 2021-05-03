Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,770,000 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the March 31st total of 23,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $75.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.13. Oracle has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $80.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

