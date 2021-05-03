Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.45

Shares of Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Orbia Advance in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orbia Advance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Orbia Advance alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer solutions, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company focuses on ensuring food security, reducing water scarcity, reinventing the future of cities and homes, connecting communities to data infrastructure, and expanding access to health and wellness with advanced materials.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.