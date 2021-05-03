Orbs (ORBS) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last week, Orbs has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One Orbs coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbs has a market capitalization of $321.49 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orbs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00074432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00020441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00073316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.69 or 0.00891880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,885.87 or 0.10319546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00100361 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00047398 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.