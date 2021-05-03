Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $273.82 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,161,364 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 39,985 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.2% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $273,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 277.0% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 27,003 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 19,841 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 19,341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 15,123 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 23.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.6% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 405,744 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,662,000 after purchasing an additional 25,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.15.

Microsoft stock opened at $252.18 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $173.80 and a one year high of $263.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

