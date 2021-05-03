O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,569 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.19% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $68,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $5.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $558.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,456. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $509.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $373.14 and a 12 month high of $553.43. The stock has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total transaction of $2,643,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,229 shares of company stock valued at $27,958,427. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday. Stephens boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.70.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

