O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $529.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $552.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $373.14 and a 1 year high of $553.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.92. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total transaction of $2,501,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,067.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,820 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.83, for a total value of $3,060,330.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,605 shares in the company, valued at $12,938,047.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,229 shares of company stock worth $27,958,427 over the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

