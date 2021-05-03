OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Down 4.5%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) traded down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.53. 98,724 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 21,623,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.41.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $763.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 2.66.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 2,833.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

