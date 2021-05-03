Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the March 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 761,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ORGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Organogenesis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ORGO traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.22. 52,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,650. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -389.33 and a beta of 1.84. Organogenesis has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $106.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.30 million.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 69,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $955,335.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,762,304.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,594,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,933,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,196 shares of company stock worth $3,281,101 in the last quarter. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Organogenesis by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 329.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Organogenesis by 754.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the period. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

