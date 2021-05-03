Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Gap Up to $22.36

Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.36, but opened at $23.15. Organogenesis shares last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 5,515 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORGO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Organogenesis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -392.83 and a beta of 1.84.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $106.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.30 million. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 16,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $214,119.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,108.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,594,976 shares in the company, valued at $222,933,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,196 shares of company stock worth $3,281,101 over the last quarter. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Organogenesis during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter valued at $16,447,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at $1,210,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Organogenesis in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organogenesis in the 1st quarter worth $1,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

