Orient Walt (HTDF) Price Tops $0.0742

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 3rd. In the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for $0.0742 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $6.90 million and approximately $543,443.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00064566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.09 or 0.00278274 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.85 or 0.01177184 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00030485 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.86 or 0.00731151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,774.73 or 1.00725036 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

