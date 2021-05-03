Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Short Interest Down 21.4% in April

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oriental Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

OTCMKTS OLCLY traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.15. 2,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.61. Oriental Land has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $34.55. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -469.09 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

