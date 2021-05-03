Origin Sport (ORS) Trading 12.2% Higher Over Last Week

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Sport has a market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $452,715.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00016473 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00046385 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

