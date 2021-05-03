Orlando Ayala Sells 7,201 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Orlando Ayala also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00.

Centene stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.42. 4,019,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,704,536. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $72.31.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Centene’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $360,572,000. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in Centene by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,163,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,932,000 after purchasing an additional 954,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Centene by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,362,000 after acquiring an additional 939,404 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Centene by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,888,000 after acquiring an additional 720,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Centene by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,993,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,682,000 after acquiring an additional 658,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

