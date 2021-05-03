Oshkosh Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Oshkosh in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OSK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $124.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.38. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23. Oshkosh has a one year low of $55.33 and a one year high of $130.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

In related news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,250.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,387,000 after acquiring an additional 236,925 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $54,680,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in Oshkosh by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 43,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

