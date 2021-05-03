Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.470-2.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Otter Tail presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Shares of OTTR stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $47.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Otter Tail has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $48.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.66.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $226.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. Research analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.89%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.