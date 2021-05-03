Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.47-2.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.50. Otter Tail also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.470-2.620 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.33.

OTTR traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $47.89. 107,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,271. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.33. Otter Tail has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $48.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $226.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.89%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

