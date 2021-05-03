Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Outfront Media worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Outfront Media by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $24.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

