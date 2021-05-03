Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Sets New 1-Year High at $99.38

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.38 and last traded at $99.37, with a volume of 741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.81.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OC. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.24.

The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.14.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1,555.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

