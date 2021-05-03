PAC Protocol Price Reaches $0.0138 on Exchanges (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $186.12 million and $378,157.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $540.26 or 0.00941495 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00017727 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 13,444,933,063 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

