Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Position Boosted by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF accounts for 3.7% of 360 Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. 360 Financial Inc. owned about 0.86% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 252.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1,032.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,065. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $29.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average of $27.29.

