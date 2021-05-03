Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS)’s share price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.60 and last traded at $33.60. Approximately 67,646 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,047,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.82.

Several analysts have commented on PAAS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.29.

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 115.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.41.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $430.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.37 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

