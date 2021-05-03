Pantos One Day Trading Volume Reaches $194,816.00 (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Pantos has a total market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $194,816.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pantos has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Pantos coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00064897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $159.53 or 0.00280367 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $677.14 or 0.01190031 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00029720 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $419.44 or 0.00737144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,997.94 or 1.00171004 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pantos Coin Profile

Pantos’ genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,613,287 coins. Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Pantos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

