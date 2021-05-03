ParkinGo Trading 20.1% Higher Over Last Week (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $361.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

