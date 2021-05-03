Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,349,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $385.43. 198,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,928,405. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $371.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $253.97 and a 52-week high of $386.74.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

