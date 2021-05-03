Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Raises Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.73. 9,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,101. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.53 and a 200-day moving average of $109.60. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

