Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target (up previously from C$10.50) on shares of Pason Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Pason Systems stock traded down C$0.03 on Monday, hitting C$9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 131,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,004. Pason Systems has a 52-week low of C$4.74 and a 52-week high of C$10.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of C$778.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.09.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$32.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$24.35 million. Analysts predict that Pason Systems will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

