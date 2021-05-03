Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Shares Gap Down to $18.76

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.76, but opened at $18.36. Passage Bio shares last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 995 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on PASG shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.28.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.57.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.14). Analysts predict that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary Romano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $211,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,213,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,606,000 after purchasing an additional 700,431 shares during the period. Highline Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 602,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 46.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 499,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after acquiring an additional 158,843 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 115.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 297,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 159,552 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

