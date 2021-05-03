Patientory (PTOY) Hits Market Cap of $2.53 Million

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Patientory coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0362 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. Patientory has a total market cap of $2.53 million and $54,913.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Patientory has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00071522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00071173 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.73 or 0.00877413 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,523.93 or 0.09957741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00100373 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00046504 BTC.

Patientory (PTOY) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

