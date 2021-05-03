Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $104.00. The stock had previously closed at $89.60, but opened at $93.62. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Patrick Industries shares last traded at $92.05, with a volume of 124 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $37,587.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 326,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,445,100.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $776,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 269,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,917,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,752 shares of company stock worth $15,310,228. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 52,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the first quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 83.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

