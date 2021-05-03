Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $6.76, but opened at $7.07. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 25,408 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 3.20.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

