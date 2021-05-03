PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Up 0.3% This Week

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. PAX Gold has a market cap of $108.28 million and approximately $17.33 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One PAX Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,799.85 or 0.03167303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00073004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00020084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00071342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.12 or 0.00899450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,860.86 or 0.10313690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.58 or 0.00101329 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00047337 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a coin. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 84,150 coins and its circulating supply is 60,161 coins. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

