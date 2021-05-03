PAYCENT Price Reaches $0.0018 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 27.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One PAYCENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $155,223.61 and $2,085.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00073508 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00020623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00073359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $510.57 or 0.00890557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,738.75 or 0.10009825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00099786 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00047116 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT (PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

