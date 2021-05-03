Payfair (PFR) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded down 78.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last week, Payfair has traded 138.6% higher against the dollar. Payfair has a market cap of $23,388.50 and $3.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Payfair coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00071810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00073857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $516.04 or 0.00891598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,648.22 or 0.09758815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00099707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00046680 BTC.

About Payfair

PFR is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 coins and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 coins. The official website for Payfair is payfair.io . The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PayFair is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Payfair

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Payfair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Payfair using one of the exchanges listed above.

