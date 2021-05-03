PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Lifted by Mizuho Markets Cayman LP

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 257.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,929 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 0.9% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after buying an additional 958,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $188,218,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $265.10 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.31 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.98, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

