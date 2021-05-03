PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,415 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of PayPal worth $197,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $259.15. 347,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,753,892. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.31 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $304.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.90.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

