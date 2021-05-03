PayPie (PPP) Price Tops $0.0586 on Major Exchanges

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 3rd. PayPie has a market capitalization of $4.84 million and approximately $2,504.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPie coin can now be purchased for $0.0586 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PayPie has traded up 58.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00071102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00073678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $524.68 or 0.00902468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,679.23 or 0.09768475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00098871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00046539 BTC.

PayPie Coin Profile

PPP is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

Buying and Selling PayPie

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

