Paytomat (PTI) Hits Market Cap of $198,910.52

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 3rd. During the last week, Paytomat has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Paytomat coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Paytomat has a total market cap of $198,910.52 and $5,437.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00064897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $159.53 or 0.00280367 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.14 or 0.01190031 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00029720 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $419.44 or 0.00737144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,997.94 or 1.00171004 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Paytomat Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Paytomat Coin Trading

