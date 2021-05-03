Peercoin (PPC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $129,858.00

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last week, Peercoin has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $30.87 million and $129,858.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,912,856 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

