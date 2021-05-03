Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Holdings Lifted by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management grew its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,824 shares during the period. Peloton Interactive accounts for 7.1% of LifePro Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. LifePro Asset Management owned 0.07% of Peloton Interactive worth $22,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTON opened at $98.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.53. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,405.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total value of $767,555.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,472.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total value of $1,610,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,858,482.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 488,369 shares of company stock worth $56,706,157. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTON shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.81.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

