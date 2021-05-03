Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,898 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PENN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 6.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth $8,794,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth $241,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth $226,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

PENN stock opened at $89.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 2.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $371,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 596,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,840,881.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock worth $382,709,039. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

