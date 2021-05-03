Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PENN. TheStreet cut Penn National Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded up $2.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.53. 43,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,925,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.07 and its 200-day moving average is $93.24.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $371,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 596,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,840,881.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at $36,999,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock worth $382,709,039 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth about $8,794,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.