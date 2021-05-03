PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Short Interest Update

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,700 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the March 31st total of 220,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennantPark Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.53. 3,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,193. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $437.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93. PennantPark Investment has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $6.76.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $3,436,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $1,844,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in PennantPark Investment by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,066,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 132,352 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 137,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 72,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

