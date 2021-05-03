PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Short Interest Update

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the March 31st total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 921,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PFSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PFSI opened at $60.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.57. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.36%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $658,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $2,620,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,547,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,710,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,166,474 shares of company stock worth $72,939,758 and sold 309,960 shares worth $19,200,113. Company insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,586 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.