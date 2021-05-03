PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $181.15 Million

Equities analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to post sales of $181.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $177.30 million and the highest is $185.00 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted sales of -$506.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 135.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year sales of $701.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $673.00 million to $730.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $700.15 million, with estimates ranging from $664.00 million to $736.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PMT shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $20.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,005.00 and a beta of 1.18. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 472,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,751 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.